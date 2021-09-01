BILLINGS, Mont. - Landon's Miracle League Baseball Field, a community project eight years in the making, finally had its groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday.

Dozens of residents, Mayor Bill Cole and donors to the field attended the event along with parents who could really use Landon's miracle baseball field.

Founder of Landon's Legacy, Marcie Smith began working on the project after her son Landon passed away from health complications in 2013.

Landon's passion in life was baseball, but his wheelchair kept him from playing his favorite sport.

To honor her son, Marcie has been working with the nonprofit, Miracle League Baseball to build an all-inclusive park in Billings.

Now with phase one complete, construction will begin on the park and Marcie knows she didn't do it alone.

"This community has shown me so much love and so much support, that I could never thank any of you enough. Landon knows now that this is his, but now my why is for all the kids in the future and the present that finally get to play and have fun and be normal and be happy," said Marcie.

Marcie wants to thank all those in the community who donated toward the project and a special thanks to Bauer Construction for guiding the project.