Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. Highest amounts will be in the higher elevations near the foothills. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall is expected Sunday night. Expect wind chills below zero by Monday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&