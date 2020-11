Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...TREASURE, NORTHERN ROSEBUD, NORTHERN CARBON, NORTHEASTERN YELLOWSTONE AND SOUTHWESTERN YELLOWSTONE. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL CONDITIONS ON I-90 AND I-94 ARE POOR DUE TO SNOW, ICY ROADS, LOW VISIBILITY, AND BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...EXPECT WIND CHILLS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS TODAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS, CALL 5 1 1. ADDITIONAL GRAPHICS FOR THIS HAZARD CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/BILLINGS &&