Kevin Costner endorses Liz Cheney

CHEYENNE WY- Kevin Costner is making headlines for more than just his work in film, he’s currently getting involved in politics.

Congressman Liz Cheney and her Trump back opponent Harriet Hageman have made waves across the country. The Wyoming Primary is less than two weeks away and it's getting big attention.

A new endorsement rolled in overnight for the congresswoman, this comes following a trip from CNN to Wyoming where voters unequivocally told them they were not supporting the congresswoman.

Cheney tweeted a photo of Kevin Costner wearing a shirt on the set of Yellowstone that said “ I am for Liz Cheney.”

The Congresswoman’s caption was, real men, put country over party.

As of June, big money is flowing into this election, the congresswoman is sitting with close to $13 million and Hageman with about 3 million.

A poll from the Casper Star-Tribune shows Hageman leading Cheney, 52 percent to 30 percent.

Here is information on how to participate in the Wyoming primary.