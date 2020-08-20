After a short period of deliberation, a jury of William Cunningham's peers has found him guilty of deliberate homicide for the second time.

Cunningham was convicted on the same charges in 2015 following the 2014 murder of Nathan Horn in Laurel.

Cunningham was granted a new trial in March of 2018 when the Montana Supreme Court ruled several errors were made in the 2015 trial preventing Cunningham from having a fair trial.

The new trial started on Monday, August 17th in Judge Greg Todd's courtroom.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.