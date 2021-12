BILLINGS, Mont. - A verdict has been reached in the trial of a man who is accused of shooting and killing a 30-year-old man in Billings.

Benial Antuwan Davis was previously being held on a felony charge of deliberate homicide in the death of Waylon Willie Bearground.

Jurors reached a verdict in the case Monday, finding Davis not guilty to the charge of deliberate homicide, with weapons enhancement, and guilty to the charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence.