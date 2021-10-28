COLSTRIP, Mont. - A Montana district court judge ruled Thursday that the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) repeatedly ignored the law and failed to protect water quality from an expansion of the Rosebud coal strip mine near Colstrip.

According to a release from Earthjustice, the judge ruled that the state’s laws governing strip mining prohibit the DEQ from allowing strip mining if the mining company cannot assure that water resources will be protected.

The court found that the DEQ and Board of Environmental Review ignored existing contamination in a stream that runs next to the mine.

The court also found that the groups failed to consider the impacts from other mine expansions on that same water body, and illegally forced the public to prove that the mine expansion would harm water quality instead of requiring the mining company to prove that it would not harm water quality.

East Fork Armells Creek has been reportedly polluted by the mine to a point where the DEQ has deemed it impaired and in violation of water quality standards.

When a creek is impaired, Earthjustice says that by law, the DEQ may not allow more pollution into the creek until it prepares a plan to clean up the creek

“The court’s well-reasoned decision concludes that DEQ’s excuses for failing to protect Montana’s water don’t, in fact, hold water,” said Shiloh Hernandez, an attorney with Earthjustice, the law firm that represents plaintiffs. “DEQ now has a second chance to follow the law. We intend to hold the agency to its legal duty.”