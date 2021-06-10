COLUMBUS, Mont. - Both the Johnson and Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at the vaccination clinics at the Stillwater Billings Clinic.

Counties across Montana are being recommended by the State of Montana’s public health officials to utilize the remainder of the Johnson & Johnson allocations that have been distributed.

“It is currently unknown at this time if we will receive additional allotments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. We have a limited supply left and our vaccination team will continue administering doses unless they haven’t been utilized by their expiration date in July. We want to make sure that individuals wanting the one-shot vaccine have the opportunity, so it is imperative that they act quickly,” says Dr. Cody White, Stillwater County Public Health Medical Director.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics will continue to be held each Friday at Stillwater Billings Clinic and will have extended hours on the 11th and 18th, which will be from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

If you have COVID-19 related questions, you can contact Public Health at 322-1070.