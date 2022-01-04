CODY, Wyo. - Police detectives are investigating human remains that were found in Cody, Wyo. Monday.

There was a report of found human remains on the 1300 block of Sunset Boulevard South around 10 a.m. Monday.

A release from the Cody Police Department (CPD) said the preliminary investigation revealed landscapers found some of the remains on the hillside above Sulfur Creek while they were working behind a residence in the area.

Search and rescue canines found more remains towards the bottom of Sulfur Creek, CPD said.

Authorities have not identified the remains.

The investigation is ongoing, but CPD said there doesn't appear to be signs of criminality.

CPD said more information will be released after a total forensic examination of the remains.