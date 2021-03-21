police lights
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police Officers responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on 17th St. W.

When officers arrived around 2:09 am, they located several bullet holes in a house.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects fled the area before officers arrived according to the Billings Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the public.

 

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

