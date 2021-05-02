BILLINGS, Mont. - An investigation is ongoing after a reported road rage incident that led to shots being fired into the air.

Billings Police Sergeant Shane Winden reports two cars were involved in the road rage incident in the drive-thru of a fast-food restaurant.

An occupant of one of the cars confronted the other and reportedly displayed a firearm and shot two rounds into the air.

According to Sgt. Winden, both cars left the area before police arrived.

The car with the gun was identified and led police on a short pursuit before the pursuit was terminated.

At this time police have identified potential suspects and the case is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.