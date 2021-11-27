BILLINGS, Mont. - An 18-year-old man from Shepherd has been charged with 18 misdemeanor crimes after an investigation into three deer poaching incidents at the Ah-Nei Recreation Area northeast of Billings in early October.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says game warden Conner Langel led the investigation and issued citations to Brayden Reed after information was called in to FWP’s call-in line to report crimes involving fish, wildlife, parks and other natural resources.

According to FWP, Reed is accused of spotlighting and shooting two mule deer bucks on Oct. 2 and taking them to the Ah-Nei Recreation, where he removed antlers and backstraps, then left the rest of the animals to waste.

A tree was also reportedly cut down and burned that evening with beverage cans found scattered in the recreation area.

Bureau of Land Management ranger Jeff Herriford investigated the damage to the recreation area and issued additional federal citations to Reed.

Reed is also accused of spotlighting and shooting a third deer on private property, where he did not have permission to trespass on Oct. 8 and taking it to the Ah-Nei Recreation area, where the backstraps were removed and the rest was left to waste FWP reported.

In addition, FWP says that the poaching incidents happened before the general deer season happened on Oct. 23 and that Reed did not have a Montana deer license.

Brayden Reed has been charged with three counts of hunting without a license, three counts of hunting during a closed season, three counts of unlawful use of artificial light, three counts of waste of game, three counts of unlawful possession of game, two counts of killing over a bag limit and one count of hunting on private property without landowner permission.