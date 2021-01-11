BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says an inmate at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility has died after being found unconscious in their cell on Saturday, January 9.

Sheriff Linder says deputies and medical personnel were dispatched to YCDF around 10 a.m. that day for a report of an inmate lying unresponsive in his bed.

Linder says another inmate who was also in the cell noticed the victim was not moving and immediately notified jail staff, who immediately responded and performed CPR

The sheriff says the 54-year-old man had a pulse when he was taken from YCDF to the hospital.

Linder says the man died Sunday afternoon.

Yellowstone County deputies investigating the incident reported there was no evidence of foul play or assault, nor was there any indication the inmate had killed himself.

Sheriff Linder says an autopsy conducted Monday morning confirmed there were no obvious signs of of foul play.

Linder says toxicology samples have been taken and sent to the State Lab in Missoula to determine whether or not the man may have ingested something harmful. He says the results could take up to three months to come back.

Until that time, Sheriff Linder says there will be no determination of cause or manner of death until those results are returned to the sheriff's office.