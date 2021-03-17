ROSEBUD COUNTY, Mont. - Injuries are being reported in a two-vehicle crash on I-94.

The Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a two-vehicle crash on I-94 in the eastbound lane at mile marker 97, near Forsyth, that is blocking one lane.

According to the sheriff’s office, injuries are reported related to the crash, and they will be working on the scene for a bit.

Anyone in the area is asked to travel with caution.