LOCKWOOD, Mont. - A multi-vehicle crash on I-90 east of the Lockwood exit on the Yellowstone River Bridge had part of I-90 shut down Saturday

The Montana Department of Transportation reported full blockage of the eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic at the time of the incident.

Eastbound traffic was detoured at the 27th Street exit.

The westbound lane of I-90 is was shut down starting at the I-94 split near Johnson Lane Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports.

An officer on the scene of the crash tells Montana Right Now there were 30 to 40 vehicles piled up.

A witness told the officer that as they merged over on the interstate, they lost traction.

MHP confirmed that two people did jump from the bridge to avoid being hit by a car. The two people suffered serious injuries, but they are expected to recover.

Leslie Schwartz, who drove past the incident, tells us they were not able to see any indication of the crash until they were almost at the Yellowstone River Bridge, adding that the visibility was low.

No fatalities have been reported related to the incident, however, according to MHP, there are two people with critical injuries.

The last two vehicles involved in the crash were towed from the scene around 2:05 pm Saturday.

MHP says the suspected cause of the crashes was ice on the Yellowstone River Bridge.

Montana Highway Patrol is asking those who were involved in the crash to email Sgt. Kyle Hayter at khayter@mt.gov, with contact information and a description of your car so he can take a statement to further investigate the crash.

Responding agencies include the Billings Fire Department, the Lockwood Fire Department, Montana Highway Patrol, Motor Carrier Services and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services.