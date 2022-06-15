UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 7:05 A.M.

The Billings Fire Department said via Twitter I-90 has reopened to vehicle traffic, and the fire is out.

BILLINGS - A massive fire is burning right alongside the interstate near the I-90 City Center exchange in Billings.

Our reporter on scene says the fire is in the field alongside the interstate, near the train tracks. Police on scene tell us the train may have caused the fire, but with the windy conditions in the area this morning, it spread quickly.

Right now, MDT is showing the interstate going eastbound is not close to traffic, but smoke is making it difficult for people to see the road. Drivers are advised to use caution as they go through that area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.