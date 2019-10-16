ST. REGIS - Eastbound lanes of I-90 are closed, because of a semi crash with a hazmat spill. One westbound lane has been re-opened.

Authorities tell Wake Up Montana that the vehicle was carrying Talcum powder, which is why is being treated as a hazmat investigation.

The crash site is under investigation and Montana Highway Patrol said they believe speed and the curve of the highway was a factor in the accident.

No was injured in the incident. Law enforcement said they do not have an estimated time when the freeway will re-open.