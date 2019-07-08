Huntley Project High School fills with smoke

Worden fire responds to a possible structure fire at Huntley Project High School.

Chief Lance Taylor with the Worden Fire Department says a lightning strike took out the school's three phase electric power causing the engine to run and burn itself out.

Chief Taylor says this caused smoke to build up inside the school. Worden Fire responded just after 6 p.m.

Chief Taylor also says Shepherd Fire Department assisted to the call.

Right now, fire crews are running fans to clear the building out. Power to the school has since been shut down.

Chief Taylor says the building suffered no smoke damage and no injuries were reported.

Chief Taylor said he responded to the fire that burned down the old Huntley Project High School in 2008 and he didn't want to take any chances.

The old Huntley Project High School burned down in 2008 resulting with a teenager being charged with arson.