CODY Wyo. — While elk hunting on Oct. 2, a man was injured by a grizzly bear just west of Cody.

Park County Search and Rescue (PCSAR), Guardian Helicopter 3 out of Riverton and a Cody Regional Health Ambulance were all immediately paged to the area.

Before help could arrive, however, the injured hunter began riding out of the wilderness with the rest of his hunting party in order to meet emergency responders, the Park County Sheriff's Office said.

The PCSAR ground team contacted the injured hunter at 9:34 a.m. on the north side of the Shoshone River. At 10:02 a.m. the hunter and ground team arrived at the staging area where EMS personnel treated the man.

At 10:15 a.m. the hunter was then transported by Guardian Helicopter to Billings for further care. According the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, his injuries are non-life threatening.

“The Service sends our thoughts to the injured individual as he recovers,” Dan Coil, Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said. “The Service partners with states to manage grizzly bears in grizzly country and appreciates Wyoming Game and Fish responding to the incident.”

After an initial investigation, Game and Fish determined the hunter was most likely attacked after a sudden encounter at close range with an adult female grizzly and her two cubs.

The grizzly was killed by the hunter and his hunting partner. And the two cubs had to be euthanized by Game and Fish, in coordination with the Service.

An investigation is still ongoing.