BILLINGS, Mont. - A homicide investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old who was taken to the ER with a gunshot wound died.

Billings Police say officers were dispatched for a shooting around 2:09 am Sunday to a parking lot in the 400 block of Constitution Ave.

Officers on the scene could not find anyone involved, but they did locate shell casings from a firearm.

Around 2:21 am a local hospital called dispatch and reported a 15-year-old male was dropped off at the ER with a gunshot wound.

The victim later died.

At this time the investigation is ongoing and has been taken over by detectives from the Billings Police Department.

No arrests have been made as of 10:30 am Sunday.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.