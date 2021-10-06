BILLINGS - A community in the Billings Heights have found several deer killed on private property, which they believe were illegally poached.

“A person who poaches they have no character, they have no character at all,” Billings resident Camey Bertonlino said.

Camey and her husband Mark Bertonlino say Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks notified them over the weekend that a deer had been beheaded in their yard.

According to the couple, an investigation is being done over the poaching incident.

Just before I met with the Bertonlino’s on Wednesday, they discovered a second dead deer which, appears to have been killed on their property.

Camey tells me their community loves the deer that pass through their yards and even have nick-names for them like Flossy.

Camey says the buck which was beheaded would have been considered a trophy. The homeowner says whoever poached the deer knew exactly what they were doing and she has a message for them.

“To have somebody with no character at all come on to your property.. shoot that animal and leave it lay like it’s worth nothing.. At least you could have hauled it off and ate it! Seriously… show a little respect. But this is the kind of person who doesn't respect anything, so I don't respect that person,” Camey said.

I also met with Bob Gibson, with Montana FWP, who says he is not aware of the investigation, but says they have had problems with poachers on the east side of Main Street in the Heights.

Gibson calls them vandals instead of hunters because they are after antlers, not the meat. He says killing an animal on private property for the sake of a trophy is the most uncivil an unethical way to kill a wild animal.

If the vandals are caught they will be ticketed and summoned to court for a number of serious offenses.

“Killing a deer out of season, killing a deer in an enclosed area, possibly trespassing if they were standing on somebody's lawn when they did it, waste of game, discharging a firearm in the city limit, and those are just off the top of my head. I can think of half a dozen crimes they could be charged with,” Gibson said.

Gibson is asking for anyone with any information about the poaching on the Bertonlino property to call 1-800-847-6668.