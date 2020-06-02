RED LODGE, MT - The Home of Champions Rodeo Committee announced Tuesday that the body has voted to postpone the 91st Home of Champions Rodeo from 2020 to 2021.

The committee is sending notification to PRCA along with contractors, vendors, sponsors, & athletes this week.

In a joint statement the committee writes; "Over the past nine decades, the Home of Champions Rodeo has survived rain, snow, wind, lightning and hail, but COVID-19 has pulled all it’s guns on us."

The rodeo association says they spent the last month looking for ways to make the rodeo a reality this year but, "at every turn, we were shot down in one way or another. With heavy hearts, we had to make a tough decision. These are unprecedented times, calling for difficult decisions to be made, often resulting in significant sacrifice."

Anyone who has secured a ticket to the 2020 event has several options: