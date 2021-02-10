MILES CITY - Miles City Fire Rescue and Custer County Fire were dispatched at 3:02 pm Wednesday for a structure fire on Alice Street.

When first responders arrived on the scene they saw heavy fire exiting a single-family home.

Aggressive interior attacks were made by firefighters which brought the fire under control in around 30 minutes.

Both occupants received minor burns and smoke inhalations, and were treated on scene by EMT’s before being sent to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The home was heavily fire and smoke damaged, with an estimated $70,000 in damage.

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.