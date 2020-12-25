BILLINGS - Like many families this year, Christmas was done differently from their usual traditions for one Billings family.

Instead of hosting their annual prime rid and ham dinner, Bill and Julie Gibson's family decided to hold a "Honking Holidays."

A total of four generations drove by the Gibson house in parade style with their cars decked out with lights and greenery.

They got out of their cars, lined the sidewalk and sang Julie's favorite Christmas carol, "Silver Bells."

As one of their daughters said, Bill and Julie cried tears of joy.