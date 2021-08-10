BROADUS, Mont. - Highway 212 is closed from Crow Agency to Broadus.
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the closure is due to a fire.
Anyone in the area is told to use an alternate route.
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, strong gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zones...125...126...127...128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Custer...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure. * WIND: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph through early this evening. West winds Wednesday gusting to 30 mph with a strong wind shift to the north in the evening hours. * HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent this afternoon. 15 to 25 percent on Wednesday. * TEMPERATURES: Near 90 today, around 95 Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Frontal wind shifts from westerly to northerly expected this evening and again on Wednesday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
