YELLOWSTONE Co. - After a high speed pursuit through Yellowstone County Friday morning, two suspects wanted for homicide are in custody.

Undersheriff Sam Bofto says the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol received a tip that the suspects were possibly headed into Yellowstone County via I-90.

Bofto says MHP spotted the vehicle as it entered the county, and a pursuit ensued, reaching speeds well over 100 mph.

The suspects were headed towards Stillwater County on the interstate before taking the Park City exit and traveling east on Highway 10.

Sheriff Mike Linder was able to follow the suspects from the Sheriff's Office helicopter as they fled from units pursuing on the road.

Eventually, Bofto says the suspects pulled into a residence and attempted to abandon their vehicle on foot before surrendering.

A man and a woman are now in custody. Linder says the pair were wanted out of Minnesota for a homicide. It is unclear if federal law enforcement is involved.

Bofto says there no injuries or damages occurred during the pursuit.

The suspects have not been identified at this time.