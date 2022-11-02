UPDATE:

Billings police tell us the medical emergency that had West High School placed in a soft lockdown Wednesday was drug related.

School resource officers responded to a complaint of three 14-year-old boys overdosing after ingesting a substance, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reports.

Two students were taken to a local hospital and the third student was released to a guardian.

An initial investigation found the students had ingested Dab, which is a concentrated form of cannabis with a high level of THC according to BPD.

Superintendent Greg Upham says the students who were taken to the hospital were conscious and responsive at the time they were taken.

There is currently no indication that any other type of drugs were used or present during the incident.

The Billings Police Department says they are working in conjunction with School District 2 Officials to investigate the possession and/or distribution of the Dabs.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Students at West High School in Billings were placed in a soft lockdown Wednesday morning.

Around 8:35 am students were placed in a soft lockdown due to a medical emergency.

The lockdown was lifted at 9:37 am after the incident was resolved.

School will continue as normal for the rest of the day.

