BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Food Bank and HelloFresh are partnering together to get meal kits to the Billings Food Bank.

A release from the Billings Food Bank says two truckloads were donated to the food bank by HelloFresh.

An estimated 20,000 meals will be prepared and packaged as frozen meals to be distributed to those in need.

“We are so thrilled to receive this amazing gift from HelloFresh, said Sheryle Shandy Director of the Billings Food Bank. “We have a meal packaging system that allows us to deliver prepared meals to those in our community who need our assistance. We can’t thank HelloFresh enough for helping us meet the mission of the Billings Food Bank.”

If you would like to help out, the Billings Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help cook the meals and package them, including chefs, food service workers, home cooks and anyone who wants to help with this project.

If you’re interested in helping, you are asked to call the Billings Food Bank at (406) 259-2856 as soon as possible. Meals must be prepared and packaged by Friday, March 26.