Head-on crash sends 4 to hospital with serious injuries, Rimrock Road to Airport Road roundabout closed until scene cleared

BILLINGS- Four people were taken to an area hospital for serious injuries following a head-on collision off Rimrock Road, according to Billings Police Department's Lt. Brian Krivitz.

Rimrock Road up to the Airport Road roundabout will remain closed until a fatal crash team arrives to complete their on scene investigation, which is routine for accidents such as this one, according to Krivitz.

"They (fatal crash team) investigate serious accidents that involve more in-depth investigations, more than your average car accident," Krivitz said.

A White Chrysler crossed the centerline into the southbound lane off Rimrock Road hitting a Silver Toyota head-on.

The condition of the lone occupant of the Crysler and family, consisting of a male, a female and small child; riding in the Toyota are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

Stay tuned for updates.