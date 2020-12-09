HARDIN- Students at Hardin Middle School are moving to remote learning only.

The Hardin School District says the change is due to the decrease of onside education by students and the inability to safely and efficiently staff their onsite learning model.

Remote learning will go through the next week and half and will be reevaluated over Christmas.

“We continue to be sensitive to all of our students, staff and families; the timing is never good under these circumstances and we truly apologize for any inconveniences,” Hardin School District Superintendent Eldon Johnson wrote. “However, we are simply not able to continue the onsite education procedures in a manner safe for students and staff.”

Meals will continue to be served throughout the district in a safe manner that has been used the entire school year.