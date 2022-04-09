HARDIN, Mont. - Hardin's City Council voted to approve three contracts to improve their police department's response to emergency calls.

Right now, Hardin’s police officers are not being dispatched to emergency calls after the Big Horn County's dispatch board voted to suspend services to the department in late March.

The vote stemmed from an alleged incident of excessive use of force by a Hardin police officer in March, and the department's alleged response when a complaint was attempted to be filed.

The county sent a list of expectations to be met before dispatch services were reinstated.

The dispatch company, 911 iMET, a telecommunications service provider, reached out to the Hardin's mayor and offered their services, which include equipment and training for their officers.

Javier Garcia with the dispatch service provider says there may be logistical challenges to work through, as their headquarters are based in Alabama, but he believes their partnership could be a model for smaller police departments around the country.

Hardin Police /chief Donald Babbin says this is the best solution to their immediate problem.

In addition to the dispatch services contract, a text to 911 service and a software package specific to law enforcement were purchased.

Hardin Mayor Joseph Purcell says the contracts are being bought with funds from a federal grant.