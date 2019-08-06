Hands on projects with 4-H

When it comes to MontanaFair, a lot of people focus on the carnival and concerts, but 4-H is a big part of the event as well.

In fact, a number of talented kids are spending this week setting up projects for judging, that they have spent the last year working on.

There's a lot more to 4-H than raising livestock. Students learn all kinds of skills from needlepoint, to cooking, woodworking and even welding.

We caught up with one of the judges, for his take on the quality of this year's entries.

"There's some very interesting kids here. Enthusiastic and willing to learn new things and ideas and it's very interesting for us to listen to them." said 4-H Judge, Bill Milligan

We asked what's been the most exciting part about Judging for him.

He said "To see the enthusiasm on their face and their willingness to learn and the ideas they come up with. Some of them should be patented."

There's also quite of collection of local and Montana art on display during MontanaFair. You can take it in at Art Barn in Cedar Hall August 10th through the 17th from noon until 9 p.m.

It's also a good way to get out of the heat and cool down.