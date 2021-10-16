BILLINGS, Mont. - A grant received by ZooMontana has nearly completed a campaign for the Zoo’s new Foster Waterfowl Refuge.

ZooMontana has recently received a $200,000 grant from the Sunderland Foundation of Overland Park Kansas.

Thanks to the grant, the year-long $1.1 million campaign for the new Foster Waterfowl Refuge is nearly completed the zoo says.

Billings-based Land Design designed the refuge that is meant to be a native fish refuge and a natural fly-through for migrating waterfowl.

The refuge is the largest project taken on by the Zoo since 2008, and was kick-started by a lead gift from Billings resident Cynthia Foster as a memorial to her late husband Paul Milan Foster.

Ducks Unlimited, Phillips 66, First Interstate Bank, The State of Montana, several foundations and local residents have since stepped up to support the project.

“The excitement behind this project was incredible” said Jeff Ewelt, Executive Director of ZooMontana. “Before we knew it, we were just shy of our goal. A few days later, we received the unbelievable news from the Sunderland Foundation that they were going to help us wrap up the campaign. It’s a great feeling moving into a project with 100% of the funding in place. We’re so thankful to all involved, helping us turn the ugliest area of the Zoo into one of the most beautiful.”

According to ZooMontana, the Foster Waterfowl Refuge will have a raised observation deck, underwater fish viewing and boardwalks to be an immersive experience for guests.

The educational goal of the refuge is to promote environmental stewardship by providing an appreciation for a hands-on understanding of the local ecosystem and the role of humans in it.

Work on the project is planned to begin this fall with a hopeful completion date of mid-2022.