WASHINGTON D.C.- Secretary Deb Haaland, the Secretary of the Interior, is taking action to benefit the nation’s public lands with the launch of the Foundation for America’s Public Lands.

Per her release this congressionally-chartered, non-profit foundation authorized by Congress in 2017 will help leverage public and private dollars to conserve, protect and restore lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management for the benefit of the American people.

Haaland named four founding Board members to the board.

Former Montana Governor Steve Bullock, Maite Arce, Neil Kornze, and Stacy Leeds.

Bullock served two terms as Montana’s 24th governor from 2013 to 2021. Bullock created a state government position focused on opening up access to public lands, and launched the state’s first Office of Outdoor Recreation.

One of the goals of this group will be to carry out activities that advance the purposes for which public land is administered.

Haaland will appoint an additional five founding Board members to staggered terms of four and six years to complete the Board.

The BLM will provide initial funding and support for the Foundation and is in the process of hiring a full-time liaison who will work closely with its Board and staff to ensure close coordination. Once operational, the Foundation will operate independently of the agency, though the BLM Director will serve as an ex officio Board Member.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people.

----

Governor Bullock responded on Twitter by saying,