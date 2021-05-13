HELENA, Mont. - Where's the beef? Well, we've got plenty in Montana. That's why Governor Greg Gianforte proclaimed the month of May as Beef Month in Montana.
Gov. Gianforte announced the proclamation Wednesday while visiting the Hahn Ranch in Broadwater County.
With more than 2.5 million head of cattle in Montana, our cattle producers work hard to feed our state, nation, and world.— Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) May 13, 2021
Today at the Hahn Ranch in Broadwater County, I proudly proclaimed the month of May to be Beef Month in Montana. #NationalBeefMonth pic.twitter.com/pyj0nEXWQq