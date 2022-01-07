GILLETTE, Wyo. - The mayor of Wyoming’s third-largest city has resigned after text messages she sent with off-color and denigrating remarks became public.

Gillette Mayor Louise Carter-King announced her resignation Thursday, two days after apologizing for the texts about City Council members and other local officials.

Carter-King says in her resignation letter she never intended to hurt anyone but recognizes she hurt people and damaged relationships with the texts disclosed by a former city administrator.

The Gillette News-Record reports the City Council plans to appoint a new mayor. Carter-King became mayor in 2015. She previously served on the city council.

The city posted an unredacted copy of more than 400 pages worth of texts and screenshots of Carter-King's messages, which you can read here.