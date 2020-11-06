BILLINGS- Billings Healthcare Appreciation Day is next Friday, November 13, and the Billings Chamber of commerce is asking the public to help them show love for the community’s health care workers.

They are asking people to buy a $10 gift card from a local business to give to every one of their local healthcare workers.

Over 10,000 gift cards are needed to distribute next Friday.

If you purchase a gift card, you can drop it off at one of the following locations:

Big Sky Economic Development

222 North 32nd Street

(Monday through Wednesday) 8a-5p

815 North 27th Street

Monday (11/9); Tuesday (11/10); Wednesday (11/11);

10a – Noon

404 North 30th Street

Monday(11/9) - Wednesday(11/11), 12p-3p

You can also email melanie@bigskyeda.org to have the card picked up.

If you don’t have the availability to go out to purchase a gift card, you can also donate online here and the team behind this will purchase a local gift card.

All gift cards and donations are needed to be in by 5:00 pm on Wednesday, November 11.