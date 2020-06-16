The Montana Department of Corrections says testing confirms there is no outbreak of COVID-19 at the Montana Women's Prison in Billings.

On Tuesday, June 9th, two inmates at the prison tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. Further testing conducted that week showed the two inmates were negative for the virus.

On Monday, June 15th, the DOC says testing from the state lab confirms the two inmates are negative for the virus.

However, a third inmate tested positive and will remain in quarantine at the prison to minimize the risk of spread to other inmates.

The presumed positive results discovered last week were part of sentinel testing efforts being conducted at all DOC facilities.

Once the presumed positive results were discovered, the DOC performed proactive testing of all 194 inmates at the facility, ultimately identifying the single positive case.

To date, as part of its sentinel testing efforts, the department has tested 616 inmates among all of its facilities and 102 staff members.