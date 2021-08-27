BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department made a donation to School District 2 after a friendly, but competitive softball game between them and the Billings Fire Department.

Attendees were invited to the game to donate to the causes of both departments through direct cash donations and the purchase of t-shirts commemorating the inaugural game.

Both departments chose a non-profit to donate their proceeds. The Bozeman Fire Department chose the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and the Billings Police Department selected students of School District 2.

Funds were donated to the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, and now they are starting off the year with $2,320.

“Two of our most in-demand programs are our Backpack Meals and Teen Pantry programs,” said Kelly McCandless, Executive Director of the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools.

“Support for these programs is critical,” noted McCandless.“They assist in keeping kids in school and are better able to focus when they know where their next meal will come from. We’re grateful to the BPD for selecting these programs and highlighting the importance of them.”

You can learn more about the Backpack Meals and Teen Pantry programs online here.