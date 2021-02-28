BILLINGS, Mont. - A fundraiser has been set up to help two people injured in a pile-up on the Yellowstone River Bridge Saturday that involved around 30 cars.

Initial reports from MHP said two people jumped from the bridge to avoid being hit by a car, however, the family of the individuals tells Montana Right Now they were thrown off by the impacts of the crashes.

Mia FireBear, an aunt of the individuals, says Celea, 19, and Gahge, 17, were helping get children out of a car involved in the crash that was hanging over the side of the bridge before they fell.

Before they were able to get the children out, the two were fell off the bridge due to the impact of the crashes. Another person was able to get the children out the mother of the children said.

Both sustained major injuries and are undergoing surgeries at two different hospitals in Billings.

A Go-Fund-Me set up for the two says Celea is in the ICU and will have to undergo multiple surgeries.

Celea is expected to have surgery on Sunday to remove bone fragments off her spinal cord and nerves.

Gahge was in surgery Saturday and is now stable.

According to the Go-Fund-Me, donations will directly help Celea and Gahge’s grandmother with the cost of gas and food to stay with the kids while they recover and assist in repairing or replacing the vehicle if needed.

You can view the Go-Fund-Me and donate to it here.

Article updated at 1:57 pm with corrected information about the children the victims were helping at the time.