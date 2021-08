A GoFundMe has been set up for the education of Rylee McCollum's child.

The set goal of the fundraiser was made in less than a day, and it has since made over $180,000.

You can view the GoFundMe page here.

Previous coverage:

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - A 2019 graduate of Jackson Hole High School was reported to be one of the U.S. Marines killed in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow released the following statement after learning of Rylee McCollum’s death:

“Saying that I am grateful for Rylee’s service to our country does not begin to encapsulate the grief and sadness I feel today as a mother and as an American. My heart and prayers are with Rylee’s family, friends, and the entire Jackson community.

“We will find many ways to honor Rylee for this ultimate and untimely sacrifice in the coming months and years - but for now, my arms are wrapped around Rylee’s loved ones from afar and I pray they find some comfort.”