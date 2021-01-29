CHICAGO, Il. - A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals' Montana Violent Offenders Task Force on several charges in Yellowstone County has been captured in Chicago, Illinois.

Chief Deputy US Marshal Timothy Hornung says 28-year-old Lorenzo Harris was captured on Thursday, January 28th in Chicago, Illinois with the help of the US Marshals’ sponsored Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Two Yellowstone County District Court warrants were issued for Harris’ arrest on December 30th, 2020.

Both warrants were Violations of Conditional Release with original charges of Assault with Weapon and Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member.

Hornung also says Harris is a person of interest in a homicide investigation being conducted by the Billings Police Department.

Harris' cases were assigned to the MVOTF on December 31st, 2020.

Over the next few weeks, Deputy US Marshals, detectives and task force officers followed up on leads both in and outside of the Billings area, which led to tracking Harris to the Chicago, Illinois area.

The MVOTF sent information to the GLRFTF, which was able to locate and apprehend Harris after a brief foot pursuit.

“This case was a great example of how the MVOTF and all it partners, locally and nationally, can work together to bring violent offenders to justice and hold them accountable,” says Hornung.

Harris is pending extradition from Illinois to Montana.