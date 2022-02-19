From Badges to Bagels, former Yellowstone County Sheriffs Officer lends helping hand to local youth

BILLINGS, MT- From badges to bagels, the owner of "The Great American Bagel,” John Smith, in Billings is a former Yellowstone County Sheriffs officer who is enjoying retirement.

He says the last few years have not come without the difficulties, from supply chain issues to staffing issues regardless he says the community has had its back.

“I got a master's in business and I thought I wanted to do something different than what I was doing before,” Smith said.

Smith says his time on the force with the Yellowstone County Sheriffs office was great but this is a new frontier for him. He may no longer be an officer but he is still committed to the community and he’s doing that by way of the people he hires.

“I tend to bring in people who maybe need a hand, one of my employees dropped out of high school when he was 15 and ever really had a job, and needed a job,” Smith said, “He is 18 now and I took him on, and I got him a GED book and I said get after it, and I’ll give you an opportunity, and he’s been here a year and a half now.”

He says many of the people he’s had work for him generally stay for quite some time, he’s even helped one of his employees who’s worked for him for four years leave the foodservice industry and start down the path towards college.

“I just feel like you have to treat your employees with positive energy and just let things flow, it’s only bagels right,” Smith said.

But it's also life lessons, he says for himself he’s learning how to run a business which has not been easy, but the support from the community has kept him going.

Financially things are hard for all businesses right now and Smith says he has to buy his flour in bulk because sometimes it’s not available and that’s not the only thing he has an issue getting.

“We don’t have cream cheese containers so I can’t put the cream cheese in a little small container they’re unavailable, sometimes turkey is unavailable, it’s ridiculous,” Smith said, “the cost of goods is skyrocketing, so I’ve done three price increase and I’ve done two in the last year and a half because I’ve had to.”

Smith says yes this is a business and he wants to make money but the reason for the price increase isn’t just because of the cost of goods, it is to maintain competitive wages which he thinks is helping him keep staff.

He says he knows his business and he knows his community which is why after 17 years on the force he’s now working to continue to contribute back to Billings Montana through his employees.

“I know my business and I know how to treat people and that’s the key, treat people with respect and build relationships,” Smith said.