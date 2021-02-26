BILLINGS - Two house fires reported in Billings, Friday, are suspicious.

The Billings Fire Marshal's office ruled the fires at 619 Broadwater Avenue and 515 5th St. West as incendiary.

Both homes were unoccupied when firefighters arrived, but both homes did have family pets inside.

The Broadwater fire was called in at 11:04 a.m., fire damaging a laundry room, kitchen, and bedroom with smoke damage throughout the residence. The estimated damages add up to $60,000.

Two dogs and three cats were rescued from the home.

The fire at 5th St. West was reported two hours later. This fire also damaged a laundry and kitchen area and caused smoke damage through the first floor. The damages are estimated at $70,000.

Two dogs were in the home at the time of the fire. One was rescued, the other escaped on its own.

A Go-Fund-Me was set up for the families of one of the fires that you can donate to here.

Billings Fire Fighters says it appears both fires were intentionally set, and that the Billings Police Department and Billings Fire Fighters investigators will be investigating.