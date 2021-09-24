Frazer Public School District closes over COVID

FRAZER, MT- The Frazer Public School District sent out a letter saying they would close doors due to COVID.

The School District said in its letter that due to a spike in COVID cases they will be taking safety measures and closing the school until Monday, September 27.

This will allow the school to properly clean and sanitize the building, due to the closure students will not be completing any online work.

The letter also explained that the volleyball game on Friday has been canceled and they were looking to postpone homecoming activities as well.