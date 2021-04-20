BILLINGS - Mt. - Billings police say another woman's body has been found in a home on Avenue B in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Lieutenant Brandon Wooley says officers were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Ave B for a report of a deceased person

Upon arrival, the officers found a woman who was deceased under what is described as "suspicious circumstances."

Wooley says this death is connected to the death of a 64-year-old woman who was found in a home on the 1000 block of Ave B last Thursday, April 15th.

Roxann Watson was found strangled and beaten in the residence.

Wooley says the home where the body was found Tuesday morning is also connected to the two individuals identified in the murder-suicide outside of West Yellowstone last week.

Watson's daughter, 28-year-old Erika Miller, is one of the two individuals identified in that incident. Her boyfriend, 22-year-old Henry Porter, is the other.

Wooley says Miller and Porter are suspects in Watson's death.

Wooley says the police are not looking for any other suspects, persons of interest, or victims at this time.

The investigation into the death of the woman found Tuesday morning and all other related incidents is ongoing at this time.