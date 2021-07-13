ROUNDUP, Mont. - Musselshell County DES gave information on four fires in the area Tuesday evening.

The first fire is in the Melstone area northeast of Knapp Road.

Due to heavy rain smoke disappeared, and crews are continuing to search for any other smoke.

The second fire is in the Golf Course Road area.

Responding crews found the fire had been knocked down by heavy rain. Crews and a landowner have mopped up the fire.

The third fire is reported to be north on Alec Roy.

Crews found a smoldering fire and a landowner arrived on scene. The fire has since been mopped up and cleared.

A downed power line in Roundup caused a fourth fire.

The scene was secured until the power company arrived.