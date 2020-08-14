BILLINGS - According to ACLU Montana, a Montana Department of Labor and Industry administrative judge ruled Friday that Yellowstone County discriminated against a then-county employee who is a transgender woman.

The ACLU of Montana says the court's decision protects transgender and non-binary individuals in Montana from discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations, education and finance.

In June 2018, Maloney received a notice denying payment for her therapy services from the county's benefits administrator. They said the sessions were not covered by the Yellowstone County Group Health Benefits plan because the plan excludes coverage for "services or supplies related to sexual reassignment and reversal of such procedures."

The court ruled in favor of Maloney, finding she is protected under the Montana Human Rights Act, prohibiting employers from gender identity discrimination. The court stated: “the Plan’s ‘sexual reassignment’ exclusion violates the MHRA because it denies coverage to those of transgender status on the basis of sex.”

“This ruling is a huge step on a long road to end all types of discrimination against transgender and non-binary people in Montana and ensure that they feel safe and welcome in Montana’s communities,” said Alex Rate, ACLU of Montana Legal Director. “Nobody should be discriminated against because of who they are.”

The court extended the recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court Stephens v. Harris Funeral Home ruling, saying employers cannot legally discriminate against gender identity.

In September 2017, Maloney was diagnosed with Gender Dysphoria. In December of 2017, Eleanor began therapeutic counseling for treatment of her gender dysphoria.

"I think it's life saving to have access to gender affirming healthcare. Don't actually know how to explain it people are trapped, but there's something that's always wrong from the moment we wake up to the moment we go to sleep and therapy can help you put the pieces together," said Maloney.

ACLU of Montana says the county covered her therapeutic counseling, until they found out the sessions were for treatment of gender dysphoria.

"Yellowstone County refused to provide coverage for any gender affirming care at all including Eleanor's therapy visits simply because the care was related to her being transgender," said Elizabeth Ehret, Maloney's lawyer with ACLU of Montana.

After multiple appeals were denied by the county, Maloney submitted a letter of resignation in May 2018 because of the transition related healthcare exclusion.

Maloney filed a complaint with ACLU of Montana in September 2018. The complaint says discrimination against Maloney was unlawful under the Montana Human Rights Act among others.

"For many transgender, non-binary, two-spirit people access to gender affirming care is vital and its often life saving and an employer or insurance provider can't be allowed to provide medical necessary care to some people but not to others based on their identity and denying transgender non binary two spirit people is wrong and causes unnecessary harm for no reason other than bias," Ehret said.

“I was denied medically necessary coverage because of an outdated and discriminatory insurance practice,” said Maloney. “It hurts to be treated differently just because of who you are. I stood up because the County was wrong to single me out because I am transgender. I am proud I can take part in advancing basic civil rights and accessing health care for queer Montanans.”

Yellowstone County Chief In-House Deputy County Attorney Jeana Lervick says the statement from ACLU Montana is misleading as to what was actually determined.

Lervick says, "The Human Rights Bureau’s Hearings Officer ruled that the insurance plan that the County has had for several years includes a provision that the Officer found to be inconsistent with the Supreme Court’s recent ruling regarding transgender rights."

Lervick continues saying, "The County itself has not been found in any way to have acted inappropriately, and was at all times supportive of Ms. Maloney. The matter is ongoing and the County looks forward to future rulings that will no doubt further demonstrate the County’s dedication to its employees and staff, while being fiscally responsible with the public’s dollars."

Lervick also points out that Maloney’s appeals had not concluded yet and the County did not even have an opportunity to address whether or not to alter the plan or make an exception. The process was still with EBMS.

Lervick stresses the HRB merely found that the plan itself, administered by EBMS, had an exclusion that should not be in. Lervick concludes saying, "The County, again, was not found to have committed wrongdoing."