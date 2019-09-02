The U.S. Forest Service has reported a fire west of Cody in the Fishhawk Creek drainage this evening.

The fire is located six miles south of the North Fork Highway.

Due to gusting winds, the fire is currently 2,000 acres in size and has spread into the head of Sheep Creek.

Aerial resources are experiencing difficulties flying in the area, due to smoke cover.

Fishhawk Trail, Kitty Creek Trail and Blackwater Trail are currently closed for public safety.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.