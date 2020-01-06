America's top infectious disease doctor believes this flu season is shaping up to be one of the worst in decades.

The director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease says while it is impossible to say how the flu season will play out, it's on track to be among the deadliest in recent history.

At least 29-hundred people in the U.S. have died from influenza so far this flu season.

The CDC estimates there have been at least 6.4 Million flue illnesses and 55-thousand hospitalizations. Children are particularly susceptible to influenza B, this season's dominant strain.

If you've never experienced influenza first-hand, it can be easy to shrug off the warning signs.

But, according to Dr. Alan Taege, the flu is a severe illness and needs to be taken seriously.

Dr. Taege says one of the most dangerous complications from the flu is bacterial pneumonia.

Pneumonia is a lung infection where the airways become inflamed and air sacs in the lungs become filled with fluids, and it can be deadly.

Those who are most at risk of developing pneumonia include children under 2, people with compromised immune systems, pregnant women, and adults over the age of 65.

Doctor Taege says if you get the flu, you need to watch out for a 'Two-Cycle-Illness', where you initially start to feel better, but then become worse days later.

"The typical time course, if you will, from contracting true influenza to where people will get a secondary pneumonia is often a several day span, where, yes, indeed you go, 'Ah, I'm starting to get over this; I don't ache so much, my temperature's coming down, I'm starting to feel better,' and then suddenly you start coughing more and the fever goes back up." says Dr. Taege

Doctor Taege says if you get the flu, the best thing to do is stay home, get plenty of rest, drink fluids, and take over-the-counter medications, like acetaminophen and ibuprofen to relieve symptoms.